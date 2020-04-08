Kim Jung Hyun Talks Together With Shin Hye Sun For tvN Fusion New History

Kim Jung Hyun and Shin Hye Sun may be in for a new drama!

On April 8, an industry representative reported, “Kim Jung Hyun will be starring in the TVN drama drama series ‘Queen Cheorin’ (literal title).”

Responding to the report, O & Entertainment actor agency commented, “Kim Jung Hyun received an offer for a leading role in ‘Queen Cheorin’ and is being investigated.”

With the Joseon Dynasty as its backdrop, “Queen Cheorin” will become a bright and funny fusion sage (Korean history drama). The drama will be written by screenwriter Park Gye Ok who wrote “Prison Doctor” and “Generation Inspiration,” and will be assisted by PD (producer director) Sung Sung Shik who directed “Hwarang” and “Tower of Babel.”

“Queen Cheorin” would happen with people who are living in the modern era that was trapped in the body of the king of the Joseon Dynasty. The drama will tell the story from a refreshing perspective when presenting a new type of sex because it requires a war on gender stereotypes.

Previously discussed that Shin Hye Sun to talk again to play Kim So Yong, monarchs have soul trapped in the body. Kim Jung Hyun accepted an offer to play Cheol Jong, the king described as the “Jekyll and Hyde” of the Joseon Dynasty. She can also be seen that the naive and gullible on the outside, but they also have a powerful psychopathic.

“Queen Cheorin” will air for the second half of the year via tvN.

Stay tuned for updates!

