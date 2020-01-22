Kim Jung Hyun thanks Byun Yo Han for his support on the set of “Crash Landing on You”

Kim Jung Hyun received a comforting gift on the set of his current drama!

On January 22, the actor shared photos of a coffee truck he had received from “Mr. Byun Yo Han, Sunshine star, on TVN’s Crash Landing on You.

Kim Jung Hyun proudly posed in front of the truck and added, “Thank you Yo Han! Happy Lunar New Year everyone and be careful not to catch a cold! “

The banner on the top of the truck says, “Good luck Kim Jung Hyun! Good luck “Crash Landing on You!” By Byun Yo Han. “The sign next to the truck reads:” I encourage actor Kim Jung Hyun and the “Crash Landing on You” team. By Byun Yo Han. “

The two actors became friends during their theater studies at the National Arts University of Korea. In a past interview, Kim Jung Hyun spoke about his friendship with EXO’s Byun Yo Han, Park Jung Min and Suho. Byun Yo Han reached stardom after appearing in “Incomplete Life” and has since appeared in numerous dramas, including “Ex-Girlfriend Club”, “Six Flying Dragons” and “Will You Be There?”

Kim Jung Hyun currently plays Goo Seung Jun in “Crash Landing on You”, which airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9:00 p.m. KST.

