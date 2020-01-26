Kim Junsu shares sincere words to celebrate his 10th birthday as a musical actor

Kim Junsu of JYJ looks back on his career as a music actor as he celebrates his 10th anniversary.

The singer went to his personal Instagram account to share a photo of “Mozart!,” Which was the first musical in which he appeared. He looked at the past 10 years with the following words:

A lot of time has passed and today is my 10th anniversary as a musical actor.

At a time when the world was scary for the first time and I spent every night in tears because of things that upset and hurt me, it was when I just started to feel that I was fine and I had I felt like I became a more mature adult when I met the musical “Mozart!”, which put me in touch with fans and members of the public after a long period of waiting.

As I stood alone, I wondered if I could do well without the help of anyone, and standing in front of everyone with a genre I had never done before was so scary and scary. But what gave me courage was that what the musical intended to share with the world was what I also wanted to shout to the world. Thanks to that, I was able to muster the courage and immerse myself deeply in the new genre of musicals, and I am still there until that moment.

I thought that the prize giving and the rewards would never be part of my life again, but the musicals made everything happen, and the musicals were a source of happiness, a ray of light and a means of breaking through. I think I was able to reach my 10th birthday thanks to the fans and members of the public who walked with me and watched over me on each show and at all times.

Starting with “Mozart!”, Then “Tears from the sky”, “Elisabeth”, “December”, “Dracula”, “Death Note”, “Dorian Gray” and “Xcalibur”. The precious moments of being able to participate in such beautiful productions, they are all thanks to all of you. I do not know with which musicals I will greet you in the future, but I promise to make each show and each moment a wonderful moment, and I want to thank you once again sincerely. I love you.

Kim Junsu is expected to return to the stage with “Dracula”, which will open its curtains on February 11.

Congratulations to Kim Junsu for celebrating his 10th birthday as a musical actor!