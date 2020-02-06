Kim Kardashian insured for $ 100 million?

is Kim Kardashian really insure her bum for $ 100 million? This story is being boosted by a tabloid this week, but that certainly doesn’t mean that it’s true. Gossip Cop examined the rumor and found it wrong.

In an article that contains more bad puns and puns than factual information, the globe claims that Kardashian, intent on protecting her valuable “great assets”, insures her ass for the shocking sum of $ 100 million. As evidence of this ridiculous theory, the magazine quotes a mysterious source who says, “Kim is recognized for causing prey to madness and would like to make up for lost income if her valuable assets are no longer her money-maker. “

The article is frankly ridiculous. What does this supposed “snitch” under “loss of income” mean? Kardashian is certainly known for her body, and her curvy silhouette is an integral part of her image. But her bum doesn’t actively make money. Recently, Kardashian has made a living from her family’s “Keeping Up the Kardashians” television program, as well as her various shapewear and cosmetic brands.

A Kardashian representative also denies the tabloid’s claim, despite the anonymous tipster’s testimony. There’s just no story here. Perhaps a danger to Kardashian’s status as a curvy icon is that she constantly has to make false rumors and cruel judgments about her body. In an interview with WSJ Magazine last July, Kardashian denied rumors that her ribs had been removed to fit her 2019 Met Gala outfit. In the same interview, the reality star recalled the harsh media test she went through after gaining weight during pregnancy. “It broke my soul for a while,” she said.

Gossip Cop has exposed many rumors about Kardashian’s body in the past. In a January 2018 issue of Star, the rumor of “rib removal” was spread, according to which Kardashian was operated on her endless “pursuit of perfection”. In August of this year, Kardashian claimed that as a coping mechanism for her, an unstable marriage to Kanye West had become anorexic. Gossip Cop broke those two wrong stories.

Think about what you think about Kardashian, your career, your style, your body – but don’t believe everything you hear. Some stories are so ridiculous and illogical that they basically expose themselves. Kardashian didn’t have a rib that was surgically removed, and she doesn’t insure her bum for a full quarter of her net worth. It’s all just stupid boulevard nonsense, as usual.

