Kim Kardashian mentions Jay Leno’s joke with the unique name North West – Up News Info

Kim Kardashian has finally revealed the story of origin behind the name of her six year old daughter North West. In a video posted on Kylie Jenner’s YouTube channel, Kardashian explained that he decided to name his firstborn north after visiting the Tonight show with Jay Leno in 2013 when I was pregnant.

“I actually got it from Jay Leno, who was joking,” Kim told Kylie. “Everyone approached me like:” It’s a great name. You really have to think about it. “

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tb5JWIGRka4 [/ embed]

The 39-year-old woman said it took “four or five days, quot; to find the name, and explained that she told the truth when she told Leno during the interview that the rumors about her daughter’s name” North, quot; were not true after he joked about it.

Kardashian told him that there were many rumors about her and Kanye West’s firstborn son, and “that’s not one of the names on the list.” Leno’s joke was actually the first time he heard the name, and she told the comedian that her number one choice for a name at the time was “Easton.”

Yet Kardashian was not immediately convinced. But after talking to Pharrell Williams and explaining all the meanings of the word, she finally changed her mind. The founder of KKW Beauty added that children “really become the name you call them”, and the name “North, quot; fits your daughter perfectly.

Kardashian also shared how his other three children got their names. She said that Kanye West was named “Saint, quot;” has thought up, who is now 4 years old and is Kardashian and the oldest son of West. For two-year-old Chicago, Kardashian said it took two weeks for that name to appear.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1IhIvlsDaLI [/ embed]

Kim Kardashian also revealed that Kylie had come up with the name Psalm for eight months, but the Mogol Lip Kit said, “Well, you’ve thought about it. I’ve answered it.”

According to the magazine People, an expert confirms that the name Psalm comes from the renewed Christian faith in the West.

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Each name has a personal meaning between Kanye, Kim and the child, “the source said. “The psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritual.”

The source said that West loves poetry books in the Bible: Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Preacher, and Song of Songs, and that he “reads them over and over again.” Psalms is the longest book in the Bible and Kanye West believes there is much wisdom in the verses.

