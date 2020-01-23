Kim Kardashian remains focused on her family madness amid a massive Nordstrom deal

Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand Skims is currently only available on the label’s website. However, Nordstrom announced that fans will soon be able to purchase Skims items at 25 Nordstrom locations in the United States.

This massive partnership with Nordstrom will undoubtedly take a long time before Kardashian-West launches on February 5th, but an adorable Instagram photo Kim has posted to capture the “madness” she and her husband Kanye West do daily and her four children, proves that she is. The focus remains on her family.

Skims brings shapewear to Nordstrom for everyone

When Kim Kardashian-West launched Skims last September, the brand was immediately praised for her figure-hugging shapewear and bodysuits.

Skims announced on Tuesday that Nordstrom will have its best-selling collections, including Solutionwear and Fits Everybody Underwear, as well as accessories like Body Tape and Pasties.

At the announced launch on February 5, not all Skims products will be available in stores and on the Nordstrom website.

Nordstrom and Skims are the perfect addition

Kim Kardashian-West founded Skims with the goal of offering a new approach to shape-enhancing underwear, and she firmly believes that Nordstrom is the best partner to help her brand achieve that goal.

“It was a logical decision to bring Skims to Nordstrom as its first trading partner,” said Kardashian-West in a statement. “Nordstrom is known for its unmatched customer service and extensive range of sizes. It was essential to me that we offer the full range of sizes and colors offered by Skims, a value that Nordstrom shares.”

Nordstrom repeated their enthusiasm for the online partnership with Shea Jensen, Executive Vice President and General Merchandise Manager for women’s clothing at Nordstrom, and said: “We are pleased to offer our customers the coveted collection of sizes and colors, including Skims shapewear exclusive Retail partnership: We strive to give our customers the look and feel they get from the Skims brand. ”

Kim is still prioritizing her family

Although Kim will have her hands full in preparation for Skim’s launch on February 5 in Nordstrom, she is still fully focused on her family.

On Wednesday morning, she shared a rare picture of Kanye Wests and her entire brood, including daughters Chicago [2] and North [6½], and sons Psalm [8 months] and Saint [4]. The adorable family gathered around a round wooden table and almost everyone in the picture seems to be focusing on something other than the camera.

“Morning Madness,” Kardashian-West wrote in the Instagram post to which her sister Khloé Kardashian said, “This is bliss!”

