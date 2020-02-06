Kim Kardashian reveals that daughter Chicago, two, needed sutures after a high chair accident

Kim Kardashian recently had a fright when her daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair.

The reality star made the shocking unveiling during an interview with Good Morning America and told hosts Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer that the two-year-old had suffered a fall so severe that she needed stitching.

“The other day my daughter Chicago fell off her high chair, cut her face. Stitches. Had to find out everything,” said Kardashian, who also shares three other children with husband Kanye West – North, six, Saint, four and eight months old Psalm.

“So what happens … you just have to roll it. She’s fine. Large scar on her cheek, but she’s fine.”

Just last month, Kardashian announced that the morning was hectic in her household and that it could be a little overwhelming with four children who needed to be fed, dressed, and prepared for the day.

“Morning madness,” the law and mom student signed an Instagram photo of the family who sat down for breakfast.

Last month Kardashian showed how crazy the mornings are in her household. (Instagram)

It’s so crazy every morning that Kardashian said she had to “micromanage” everything, otherwise they would never get out the door.

“The whole day is messy, but I am very micromanaged, so I get up at 5:40 am, in the gym at 6, finished 7, they wake up, I get up at 7:05 am, breakfast at 7:30 am O’clock, get out the door at 7:55, “she said. “It’s super micromanaged.”

Despite the chaos, Kardashian and West love to be surrounded by children. In fact, the rapper told James Corden last October that he wanted more children.

“(I want) seven children,” he said recently on the Late Late Show with James Corden. “The richest thing you can have is as many children as possible.”

