Kim Kardashian says she has found her call for criminal justice reform – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML518d11c943e1f97ccc7287933112b41411%

% MINIFYHTML518d11c943e1f97ccc7287933112b41412%

David Livingston / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian It means business.

keeping track of the Kardashians Star is an icon of the personality of fashion, beauty and TV reality … and is quickly adding a new title to its growing list due to its reform work for criminal justice.

% MINIFYHTML518d11c943e1f97ccc7287933112b41413%

% MINIFYHTML518d11c943e1f97ccc7287933112b41414%

On Saturday, the 39-year-old woman spoke about her latest television effort during the TCA winter press trip: the Kim Kardashian West: the justice project. The special two-hour documentary, which will be broadcast on oxygen on 5 April, focuses on crisis reform and highlights people affected by the criminal justice system.

“Yes, really”, the E! Star shared, after being asked if he had found his calling in criminal justice reform. “I don’t see how I could say no to someone who really needs help if I know I can help him.”

He added that what he does can sometimes be surreal, but that it has been a “fun trip”.

“Sometimes I am,” he began to answer, after asking if he was ever shocked by the work he did. “But I think it also shows my children how motivated I am every time I visit a prison or, you know, I explained why I go and what I do, and they understand.”

“I like to talk to everyone around me if there is a case,” Kim continued. “I mean, even our group chats about different cases that take place, my conversations are different. I literally had to change my number and just say: & # 39; I have to concentrate for four years, all my friends, boys, I’m going back in four years. Let me really concentrate. I discovered that my interests have changed, that everything has changed and that it has been a nice journey. “

Balancing time with loved ones is a challenge for the reality show personality. In fact, he wished it was a conversation he could have with his later father, Robert Kardashian.

“There are times when I can feel frustrated, study late and wonder how he did it,” he shared. “Having four children … (he) must have experienced some of the same things that I have experienced, so it would be exciting to talk to him about that. I know he would be very, very proud.” “

the Kim Kardashian West: the justice project is broadcast on Sunday 5 April at 7 p.m. in oxygen.

(E! And oxygen are part of the NBC Universal family).

—Report by Lauren Piester.