Kim Kardashian has shared a lovely new two-year Chicago West video and ten months of Psalm West video. Chicago has entertained his mother’s fans with her delightful antics and songs. He apparently likes to sing (North West loves to rap) and is now singing a sweet song while Baby Psalm just wants to play along with it. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children: North, 6, Saint, 4, agoikago “Chi-Chi pronounced Shy-Shy, quot; 2 and Psalm West 10 months. While North and Chicago often sing on camera, videos of St. Singing is North West seems to be a born artist who has already sung in front of at least two live audiences, Chicago seems to be content to sing at home.

In the video below, you can see Chicago and the Psalm as they have fun playing in the forerunner’s room. The shoes line a shelf behind the kids while the wicker baskets line the walls. The toys are spread out on the carpet floor and Chicago has a lot of fun playing. Her hair has two matching pigments and she is wearing a light beige sweatshirt and matching pants.

Chicago looked adorable wearing pink angel light / fairy wings as she sang the song “Rain Rain Go Away, quot ;.

You can watch the video Kim Kardashian shared with Chicago West and Psalm West in the video below.

Kim shared the video with her 162 million followers on Instagram, where she went viral and has more than 20,000 comments and more than 2 million likes.

Kim shared another video from Chicago West that recently went viral. In that video, Chicago West donned her mother’s high-heeled shoes and held a conversation with her mom about her favorite color: pink.

Chicago looked very cute as she wore her hair in wet curls, and wore a set of lilac and white colors. She paired her mother’s pink heels with a pink wallet.

You can watch the adorable video of Chicago West wearing her mother’s high heels below.

What do you think of the new video of the agoikagos West, where she is singing her little brother, Psalm?

Are you a fan of the Kardashian family and the Kar / Jenner kids? Are you following the latest updates from Kim Kardashian about her sons in North, St., Chicago and Psalm West?



