Kim Kardashian shares cute photos of Saint and Psalm West and niece Stormi Webster – Up News Info

Kim Kardashian breaks the internet with sweetness after sharing several photos of the baby Psalm West with her cousin Stormi Webster and her older brother Saint West. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children and although there are many rumors that marriage is about to collapse, Kim’s posts on social media cannot suggest such a thing. She constantly shares photos of herself with Kanye that they seem in love with and show a lot of PDA. He also often shares photos and videos of his children and his house. Kim Kardashian recently took fans on a tour of her kitchen after social media went crazy and thought she had no food in her fridge!

Now, new photos of Kim’s children become viral, as they often do. Because the Kardashian / Jenner clan did the unthinkable and had many children together, the family has many cousins ​​growing together. Fans like to see cousins ​​play together and there are many pictures that show some of the older cousins ​​showing love and affection to the younger ones. True Thompson is known to be very affectionate with her cousins ​​and also Stormi Webster.

There is an ongoing custody battle at this time as Brother Rob Kardashian has filed court documents in an attempt to obtain full custody of his three-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. Khloe has promised to help his brother.

Kim Kardashian shared the following photo with her 156.9 million Instagram followers and recorded this sweet title.

“My dear Stormi and psalm.

You can see the photo below.

Kim Kardashian shared another picture of Saint West and Psalm West when Saint was born and rolled up in his mother’s arm. Saint West gets a great reputation because it is full of smile and personality. In every photo of Saint, you will certainly see him smile and place him in front of the camera.

What do you think about the new photos of Kim Kardashian from Stormi Webster and Baby Psalm?

Are you a fan of Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWK)? Are you following Rob Kardashian’s quest to gain sole custody of Dream?



