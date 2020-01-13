Kim Kardashian surprised by the epic imitation of Jonas Brothers from her fight with Khloe – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML70336d276e0a85601c9741222cd7436d9%

WENN / Rob Rich / Nicky Nelson

Joe Jonas plays the owner of KKW Beauty in the video and hits Nick Jonas’ Khloe with his bag over and over while imitating Kim’s iconic rule: “Don’t be so rude!”

Leave it to Jonas Brothers to give him the best personification of the fight of brothers. The three-part band made many people laugh on Monday, January 13, when they posted a video of them on Instagram, simulating one of the most iconic battles of Kardashians.

In the video, Joe Jonas juice Kim Kardashian when he entered a room and started beating Nick Jonas& # 39; Khloe Kardashian with his bag, clearly imitated the iconic “stock market fight of the sisters of”keeping up with the Kardashians“season 2.” Don’t be rude! “Joe imitated Kim, while an astonished Nick imitated Khloe.” Oh my God! Are you joking!?”

Joe went on, “I swear, don’t be rude to me … I’m going to hurt you” before he hit his brother. Kevin Jonas He appeared at the end of the video and carelessly walked around the room with a drink in his hand. The older brother saw “OMG” say.

The video quickly caught the attention of people, including Kim and Khloe. The owner of KKW Beauty was clearly surprised when she commented: “OMGGGGGG”. Meanwhile, the founder of Good American Jeans said: “Hahaha did it !!!!!!!”

Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra, nicknamed the video ‘gold’ while Diplo He was more interested in the leather jacket that Nick was wearing in the video. The record producer said to the singer “Jealous”: “Give me that jacket.” Others simply responded with emojis that cried and laughed, and someone said, “This is so good, my God.” Another commented: “Again, incredible content that is felt in the brand of our personalities.”

At the original moment, his fight took place after Kim told his sisters how excited he was to get a Bentley, but all the talk about the car didn’t match Khloe, who called his sister a “weak duck” while I was on the food was Rob KardashianThe cradle. Kim heard this and responded quickly by repeatedly hitting Khloe with her bag while she shouted, “Don’t be so rude!”

