Kim Kardashian West demands release of Ohio prisoners housed in viral hotspot

Kim Kardashian West defends the release of Ohio detainees who remained innocent in the 1994 killing of three in a fight for criminal justice reform. Kevin Keith is the hottest spot in the domestic coronavirus.

Kardashian West tweeted Tuesday about Keith and said he spent ten years in prison. 19. Please help. “

Police hurriedly decided when they arrested Kevin. This innocent man confused the world by sentenced to death in a murder trial within four months of his free life. It’s enough injustice for one person. Before it’s too late, OH needs to correct the mistake. pic.twitter.com/SVEF25IwEO

— Kim Kardashian West [@KimKardashian] April 22, 2020

In 1994, Keith was sentenced to death in Bucyrus, convicted of the fatal shooting of two women and a four-year-old girl. The Associated Press reported that the then Governor of Ted Strickland ended his sentence without parole in 2010, questioning the evidence presented at the trial and the lack of suspects.

As of Tuesday, there were 3,762 inmates and 319 employees who tested positive throughout the system. This is about 30% of all coronavirus cases in Ohio. According to the state’s Department of Rehabilitation Corrections, nine prisoners and one employee were killed by the virus.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, a total of 13,250 confirmed cases were confirmed across the state, with 538 deaths.

The state’s Department of Rehabilitation Corrections said cases increased rapidly due to an “aggressive” inspection approach that included inspection of all personnel and prisoners at Marion, the Pickaway Correction Center, and Franklin Medical Center.

Governor Mike Dewein last week approved the release of 105 prisoners under the state’s Emergency Overcrowding Act and reduced six sentences through the state parole commission, his office said in a statement.

Justin Carissimo contributed to the report.

. [TagsToTranslate] Kevin Keith