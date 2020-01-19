Kim Kardashian West gives a face to America’s mass detention problem in the trailer for her documentary

Kim Kardashian West hopes to give those affected by America’s mass detention problems a second chance. On April 5, viewers can watch some of their efforts.

Oxygen released the trailer on Sunday for its new documentary “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project”. In the film, Kardashian West says that “nothing has gone into this (project) knowledge” and that her “heart has opened completely”.

“There are many people who make bad decisions after a traumatic life,” said Kardashian West in the trailer, adding that she received letters from people who were detained. “People deserve a second chance.”

The documentary, produced in collaboration with Oxygen, shows the reality TV star campaigning for prison reform while investigating the cases of four inmates – Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart and David Sheppard – of whom Kardashian West and her legal experts are unjustly convicted, Oxygen said.

“There are millions who are affected by this broken judicial system, and I wanted to give faces to these numbers and statistics,” said Kardashian West, who has become a lawyer for criminal justice reform. “I want to help elevate these cases to a national level to bring about change. This documentation truly shows how I learn about the system and help achieve concrete results for judicial reform.”

The trailer shows a face that has already made headlines at Kardashian West – Alice Marie Johnson. In 2018, Johnson, a first-time non-violent drug killer who has served a life sentence since 1996, was released from prison after President Trump converted her sentence. Her freedom came only a few days after Kardashian West Trump introduced Johnson’s case.

Since then, Kardashian West has been committed to prison reform. She even started studying to become a lawyer last year, and helped transform the life sentences of more than a dozen non-violent drug abusers for the first time.

“The energy and influence of (Kardashian West) had an immediate impact on the White House,” said Rod Aissa, executive vice president of original programming and development for Oxygen Media and E! Production. “Your story is unique and this documentary is the kind of haunted, exclusive storytelling that our viewers expect from Oxygen.”

The documentary will premiere on Sunday April 5th at 7 p.m. ET / PT via Oxygen.