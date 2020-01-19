Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project trailer has been released

Kim Kardashian West will go to war against mass custody.

Oxygen has released the trailer for its documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, in which media personalities state that “there is a mass problem in the United States”.

The two-hour documentary, which premiered on Sunday April 5, shows Kardashian West investigating the cases of Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart, and David Sheppard, whom she and legal experts believe are wrongly convicted were. To shed light on their stories, Kardashian West travels to the prisons where they are held, speaks with family and friends, works for officials, and consults with lawyers to facilitate their release.

“I partnered with Oxygen to make the Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project documentary because millions of people are affected by this broken justice system, and I wanted to give faces to these numbers and statistics,” said Kardashian West, who executes doc as well as in the leading role. “There are many people who deserve a second chance, but many do not have the resources to achieve this. I want to help raise these cases to a national level to bring about change, and this documentation is an honest account of mine Learning about the system and helping to bring tangible results to judicial reform. “

Kardashian West was inspired to campaign for a reform of the criminal justice system and to make the documentary when she heard the story of Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother who was the first non-violent offender to serve a life sentence of more than 25 years.

Her quest to release Johnson led her to the White House and to a meeting with President Trump. She raised the backlash she had during the Variety and Rolling Stone Criminal Justice Reform Summit in late 2018.

“I took into account the fact that if I went to the White House I would get a lot of backlash,” Kardashian West said at the time. “For me, if it’s a life against my reputation. People talk about me all day, I really didn’t care. What more could you say about me, seriously? When I outweighed the possibilities of bad stories about myself.” That would probably take a week in this news cycle instead of saving someone’s life, which was not an option. I will be happy to go there and take the heat. Okay, if he listens to me and takes the meeting, maybe I can get in touch and really explain it to him. I guarantee that if I meet all the people I’ve met behind bars, they won’t care who signs the mercy paper. ‘

The document is produced by Kardashian West and Bunim Murray Productions, with Gil Goldschein, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Vince DiPersio acting as executive producers.

“We are delighted to be working with Kim Kardashian West to document their path to prison reform lawyers and to use their huge platform to hold a megaphone to question prison inequalities,” said Rod Aissa , Executive Vice President of Original Programming and Development for Oxygen Media and E! Production. “Her energy and influence had a direct impact on the White House. Her story is unique, and this documentary is the kind of haunted, exclusive storytelling that our viewers expect from Oxygen.”

