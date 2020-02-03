Kim Kardashian’s children learn about prison reform at a young age

Kim Kardashian West is committed to changes in prison reform. Who would have thought that the young woman we met on reality television years ago would have changed her focus so dramatically?

From “reality” to real life

Via: dailyrepublic.com

Sure, Kim is as fond of beauty and fashion as ever, and her preference for selfies has not faded. As she matures, however, Kim realizes how her A-List status can affect the lives of others, especially those who she believes have been treated unfairly by the judicial system.

See also: Kim Kardashian’s real reason for complying with the law

Keep up with Kim

Via: gen.medium.com

Because Kim spends so much time studying law, she has to set priorities. As a mother of four, she has a lot to juggle. Instead of keeping her school and working life away from her children, she keeps her up to date.

According to Us Magazine, Kim explained: “They (their children) just see so much, you know, they see that I have to learn, they see that I go to school, just like they go to school and we talk about little things like that like that. I’ve always been very open and honest with my kids about what I’m doing and what’s going on, and I think they’ll appreciate it, definitely as they get older. “

Kim also said that her children have met people whom she has helped through her work.

Maybe Kim wants her children to grow up in a world where they know that it is up to all of us to take action when things seem unfair. It is also a wonderful lesson that it is never too late to start a new path.

Everyone in the family

Via: eonline.com

Remember Kim’s father was a lawyer and, as The Things reported, he was instrumental in sparking her interest in the legal field. It may have taken some time to unleash this passion, but it has now taken action and has followed in his footsteps.

Will one of Kim’s children follow her lead? You are so young now, but learning as you grow is a great education. It also means everything when you see that her mother is making a difference.

Next topic: 20 photos showing Kim Kardashian’s version of Mom Life

Billie Eilish and Demi Lovato overcome mental health problems