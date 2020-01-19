Kim Min Jae and Ahn Hyo Seop disagree with each other in “Dr. Romantic 2”

“Dr. Romantic 2” shared new shots of a confrontation between Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Min Jae.

The second episode of “Dr. Romantic” tells the story of “real doctor” Kim Sa Bu (played by Han Suk Kyu), who works at the small and humble hospital in Dol Dam, and the people who meet him.

Ahn Hyo Seop plays Seo Woo Jin, a great surgeon who is a second-year fellow with a painful past and a dangerous debt, while Kim Min Jae plays Park Eun Tak, a responsible, fair and warm nurse. The fresh chemistry between Seo Woo Jin, who is new to Dol Dam Hospital, and Park Eun Tak, who knows everything about Dol Dam Hospital, fascinates viewers.

The recently released still images show that Seo Woo Jin and Park Eun Tak are engaged in serious conversation in the staff room. Park Eun Tak says something that makes Seo Woo Jin both thoughtful and troubled. There is a subtle tension between the two characters, which raises questions about the verbal warfare they will have in the next episode.

This scene was filmed on a set in Yongin, in the province of Gyeonggi last November. Even before the shooting, the two actors prepared for the emotional scene by reading the script side by side. Because the scene involved a calm exchange of words without revealing the intensity of their emotions, the actors repeated training sessions in order to deliver their lines smoothly and to avoid breaking the flow.

In addition, the two men continued to review their respective lines even during the short waiting times in order to perfect the different angles of filming. They made efforts to stay in their positions during each other’s lines in order to achieve a perfect scene.

Production company Samhwa Networks said, “The” great teamwork “between Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Min Jae, who represent characters with different personalities at Dol Dam Hospital, makes the drama more captivating. Please look forward to this week’s episode where Ahn Hyo Seop, who is struggling to find answers to Kim Sa Bu’s question, and Kim Min Jae, who shows his expertise as a goalkeeper. Dol Dam Hospital, will have a private meeting. “

“Dr. Romantique 2” broadcast on Mondays and Tuesdays at 9:40 p.m. KST. Check out the latest episode with English subtitles below!

