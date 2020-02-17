[kim-min-jae-and-park-eun-bin-in-talks-to-lead-new-sbs-drama]

Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin could be uniting for a new drama!

On February 17, an sector representative claimed, “Kim Min Jae and Park Eun Bin have been chosen as the potential customers for the new SBS drama ‘Do You Like Brahms?’ (literal title).”

In reaction to the experiences, Kim Min Jae’s agency YAMYAM Enjoyment and Park Eun Bin’s company Namoo Actors both equally commented that the actors are reviewing the casting gives for the drama.

“Do You Like Brahms?” is a drama about learners at a prestigious songs college and the people in their life. It will tell the stories of the learners going through lessons, practising, doing, and competitions due to the fact a incredibly younger age along with their mothers and fathers and academics who obsess about these procedures.

Kim Min Jae has been made available the job of pianist Park Joon Younger, who started enjoying piano when he was six decades outdated. He won prominent competitions in the country right before heading on to win competitions across the planet.

The character Park Eun Bin has been provided is Chae Song Ah, a higher education senior majoring in violin efficiency. Immediately after graduating previously as a company main, she entered the very same college again to go to the music school immediately after four attempts and is 7 yrs older than her classmates.

Director Jo Younger Min and writer Ryu Bo Ri, who previously worked with each other on the small drama “Everything and Nothing,” will reunite for “Do You Like Brahms?,” which will reportedly premiere in mid-June.

Look at out Kim Min Jae’s recent drama “Dr. Romantic 2“:

Observe Now

And watch Park Eun Bin in “Stove League,” which lately aired its finale:

View Now

Resource (1) (two)