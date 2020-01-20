Kim Min Jae explains why he chose a supporting role in “Dr. Romantic 2 ”after directing a previous drama

Kim Min Jae shared the thoughts behind her decision to appear in “Dr. Romantic 2. ”

On January 20, Grazia magazine posted photos of the actor’s image, where he wowed staff with a funny pose and various charms.

Kim Min Jae is currently depicting a nurse from “Dr. Romantic 2, “which has continued to experience high audience ratings since its premiere.

Although he starred in his previous drama, “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency,” the actor played a supporting role in this medical drama. Kim Min Jae said, “Dr. Romantic 2’ is like a home where I can learn and grow. “

He also talked about the teamwork between his co-stars on set, the feelings of excitement and joy when filming with Han Suk Kyu, and hopes and plans for the future.

Kim Min Jae’s image and interview are available in the February issue of Grazia.

