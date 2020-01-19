Kim Min Joon Talks About Bride Life With Wife Dami Kwon

In the last episode of “My Ugly Duckling”, Kim Min Joon talked about his domestic life with his wife Dami Kwon!

The actor, who linked with BIGBANG’s older sister G-Dragon in October of last year, appeared as a special MC during the January 19 broadcast of the reality show SBS.

While watching images of the cast members enjoying a meal, host Shin Dong Yup asked Kim Min Joon if he often cooked for himself at home. Kim Min Joon replied, “Yes, when I was single, I cooked quite often. Of course, I also eat a lot outside, but I prefer to cook at home than eat outside.

Shin Dong Yup asked, “Have you ever cooked for your wife after your marriage?” Kim Min Joon replied, “She almost never lets me cook. I think my wife finds joy in cooking for me and eating together. “

He continued, “Dinner is really important to us because it works. So eating together in the evening, just the two of us, is meaningful to us. “

When the panel of famous moms noted that Dami Kwon must be a good cook, Kim Min Joon revealed: “When I have to eat breakfast and lunch at home, she will even prepare all my meals in advance before to go to work, even if she is busy. I am always very grateful for this. “

The latest episode of "My Ugly Duckling" will soon be available with English subtitles on Viki.

