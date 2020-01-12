Kim Min Joon talks about his first meeting with Dami Kwon and his brother-in-law G-Dragon

Loading...

Actor Kim Min Joon revealed the story of his first meeting with his wife and brother-in-law!

During the January 12 episode of the SBS variety show “My Ugly Duckling”, Kim Min Joon appeared as a special guest.

Asked about her recent marriage to Dami Kwon, G-Dragon’s sister, Kim Min Joon replied, “I’m happy and I’m at peace. I feel like I’m in better health.” The actor was also pleasantly surprised after learning that Dami Kwon had previously been on Business of Fashion’s “500 Best Most Influential People in the Fashion Industry” List.

He then recalled how he had been introduced to Dami Kwon by commenting: “One of my juniors asked me if I wanted to participate in a blind date. I heard that she was G-Dragon’s older sister. (The junior) said to me, “Try to meet her without being biased, she’s a good friend of mine,” so I said, “Okay.”

Kim Min Joon then talked about meeting her in-laws for the first time as well. He said, “I was trying to look confident, but I was really nervous. My parents-in-law have a cat, but he greeted me by waving his tail. I thought, “I’m glad the animal is welcoming,” but as soon as I touched it, I started bleeding after being scratched. So I think the atmosphere became the one where (they thought) “We should be good to him.” “

Regarding his first meeting with G-Dragon, Kim Min Joon said: “We met while he was on break (military). It was a little embarrassing. I felt a little nervous. When my older sister brought the person she wanted to marry home, I was really picky, so I thought, “I should have been nicer to my brother-in-law.” But I learned that I had already been approved by the “document filtering process.” He had apparently said (to Dami Kwon), “I heard you were dating a celebrity. Who is it? “Apparently he asked about me, but he said I was fine, so I felt relieved.”

Seo Jang Hoon then spoke about the actor G-Dragon’s recent coffee truck gift, and Kim Min Joon replied, “Our personalities are actually quite similar. We act indifferent while taking care of others. Apparently, he throws two hats at (Dami Kwon) when they meet. When she asks: “What is it?”, He replies: “One for you and one for (Kim Min Joon) hyung”. “

