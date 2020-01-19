Kim Min Kyu and Jin Se Yeon are about to kiss in “Queen: Love And War”

TV Chosun’s “Queen: Love and War” revealed new still images from the next episode!

The historical drama tells the story of Kang Eun Bo (Jin Se Yeon), a woman who wants to bring to justice the murderer of her twin sister. To do this, she will have to compete with all the eligible nobles in the palace to win the heart of King Lee Kyung (Kim Min Kyu), who was troubled by strange dreams after being shot in the head.

In the last episode, Kang Eun Bo, whose misunderstanding has been resolved, and Lee Kyung, who does not know the truth, got closer and closer, warming the hearts of viewers while giving them a feeling of sadness.

In the new photos, Kang Eun Bo and Lee Kyung are only moments from their first kiss. The two are sitting by the river, and she is leaning against him, eyes closed. He looks at her with dotted eyes and slowly leans towards her. Attention is focused on their sweet atmosphere, and viewers will be able to discover how they got together at the river.

This scene was filmed on the Donggang River in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province, on December 5 of last year. The two actors expressed their admiration for the magnificent landscape and prepared to film the scene with enthusiasm. Jin Se Yeon warmed the atmosphere by sharing snacks with the crew, and Kim Min Kyu showed consideration for her by warming his hand so that his cheek would not be cold when he touched it.

During the break, Jin Se Yeon and Kim Min Kyu banged each other’s heads while sharing gummy snacks. Despite their friendly chemistry, they turned into loving lovers when the cameras started to roll. They perfected the scene with their deep looks as Jin Se Yeon described the pain and Kim Min Kyu expressed his love for it.

The production team praised: “The two were so incredible in terms of how we marveled. Jin Se Yeon and Kim Min Kyu gave an eye-catching performance with their passionate looks as they delved into their roles. I hope you look forward to the type of path the two will take as they progress through the drastic setups and tricks of the selection process. “

“Queen: Love and War” is broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:50 p.m. KST.

