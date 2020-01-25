Kim Min Kyu and Jin Se Yeon share a first tearful kiss in “Queen: Love And War”

TV Chosun’s “Queen: Love and War” has released new shots of Kim Min Kyu and Jin Se Yeon’s next emotional kiss!

“Queen: Love and War” tells the story of Kang Eun Bo (performed by Jin Se Yeon), a woman who wants to bring to justice the murderer of her twin sister. To do this, she must compete with all the eligible nobles in the palace to win the heart of King Lee Kyung (Kim Min Kyu), who was troubled by strange dreams after being shot in the head.

In the last shots, Kang Eun Bo and Lee Kyung are standing on a bridge in the middle of a lake. The atmosphere is charged with emotions, and the moment becomes tearful when they finally share their first kiss. Viewers are already curious about the events that led these two people to experience intense feelings.

This kissing scene was filmed in Namwon, in North Jeolla province, on December 27 of last year. The two actors were immersed in their roles from the moment they rehearsed, and they presented a passionate performance of love and tears. Not only did they discuss the emotional line in detail, but also the fingertips and eye contact before they started filming seriously. With patience and concentration, they managed to create a memorable “first kiss”.

The production team said: “We were able to finish a very lively scene after a series of endless discussions and serious efforts from the” masters of emotions “. The moment when Jin Se Yeon and Kim Min Kyu worked hard will be released on January 25 (today), so look forward to it. “

“Queen: Love and War” is broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:50 p.m. KST.

