Kim Min Kyu and Jin Se Yeon share a sweet date in “Queen: Love And War”

“Queen: Love and War” recently shared photos of Kim Min Kyu and Jin Se Yeon during a romantic date with tension currents.

The TV drama Chosun tells the story of Kang Eun Bo (Jin Se Yeon), who wants to be queen in order to demand justice for the murder of her twin sister. She must compete with a crowd of other women to win the heart of the king (Kim Min Kyu), who has been troubled by strange dreams.

Divulgacher

In the last episode, Kang Eun Bo put himself in danger by looking for an assassin, and Lee Kyung (the king) dreamed of a premonition of her even when her dreams drained her energy.

In the new stills, Kang Eun Bo and Lee Kyung are sitting outside in the sun enjoying a cup of tea together and holding hands. However, although Kang Eun Bo is all smiles, Lee Kyung’s face looks pale and unhealthy. In addition, it is not clear if this scene takes place in real life or if all this is only a dream.

This scene was filmed on December 27 in Namwon, in the province of North Jeolla. The two actors listened to traditional music while filming the scene and were in good spirits, bursting into laughter whenever their eyes met on the set. When the shooting started, they held hands and got many shots in one take.

The production team said, “The February 1 episode will open with a huge twist. Please wait impatiently to see what happens to Jin Se Yeon, faced with an assassin, and Kim Min Kyu, whose dreams eat away at his life force. “

This episode of “Queen: Love and War” will air on February 1 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Check out the latest episode with English subtitles below!

Watch now

Source (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?