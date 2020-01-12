Kim Min Kyu takes Jin Se Yeon on a secret date in “Queen: Love And War”

Loading...

TV Chosun’s “Queen: Love and War” revealed new photos of Kim Min Kyu and Jin Se Yeon.

The historical drama tells the story of Kang Eun Bo (Jin Se Yeon), a woman who wants to bring to justice the murderer of her twin sister. To do this, she will have to compete with all the eligible nobles in the palace to win the heart of King Lee Kyung (Kim Min Kyu), who was troubled by strange dreams after being shot in the head.

In the latest photos, Lee Kyung and Kang Eun Bo are on a secret date. They head for an old store where they held hands ten years ago. The two characters walk through a colored fabric while holding hands. After crossing several layers of silk, they finally arrive in a small warehouse. Lee Kyung pulls out something and Kang Eun Bo’s eyes shake uncontrollably. What will happen to the two people who met in the middle of a painful misunderstanding?

This scene was filmed in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on November 28, 2019. The two actors became sentimental looking around every corner of the old linen shop. They practiced their lines together and prepared for the scene while paying attention to every word. They managed to create a sentimental scene with their shaky looks, and the colored lights that flowed through the silk added to the atmosphere.

The production team shared: “Jin Se Yeon and Kim Min Kyu created the best scene with their desperate emotions. In a situation where the past and reality are mixed, look forward to the choices they will make on “Queen: Love and War”, which is intensifying. “

“Queen: Love and War” is broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays at 10:50 p.m. KST.

