Kim Min Kyu talks about the reaction to the sudden rise in glory + the role he wants to play in a drama

Kim Min Kyu has honored its very first magazine cover!

On January 30, The Star magazine published its image with alum “Produce X 101”.

In the photos, Kim Min Kyu showed her photogenic looks with playful expressions and unique charms. He removed various styles and presented a different side of him.

In the accompanying interview, Kim Min Kyu said, “I was really nervous, but I was able to finish filming successfully because the atmosphere was fun and comfortable.”

Following the pictorial concept “Dreamer”, the idol discussed his hopes and dreams. “So far, I have only talked about showing an improved appearance,” he said. “In 2020, I want to show you an improved appearance that is different from last year.”

Asked about the famous attractions and dishes in his hometown of Ulsan, he replied, “Ulsan has many places where the ocean is beautiful. I like walking on the beach, so I have often seen the sunrise at Daewangam Park. “He added:” There is a unique dish called jjol jjol ee. I want to recommend the fluffy fried snacks mixed with ramen aroma and sugar. “

As for her model, Kim Min Kyu said, “My father is my model. He challenges himself a lot. He studies alone to the point of being able to converse in English. Seeing him study various things for himself makes me think, “I should also live passionately like my father.” “He also explained how he handles difficult times, saying,” I overcome them by talking a lot with my family and my friends from my hometown. Or I think a lot when walking alone. “

Kim Min Kyu only trained eight months at Jellyfish Entertainment before being thrown into the spotlight. When asked if he felt embarrassed by the public’s love and attention to the fans, he replied, “At first it seemed heavy. But now I think who I am today exists because of this burden and this love, so I always feel grateful. “

Speaking of a role he wants to play, he said, “I like the” Respond “series. I want to try to play the character of Ryu Jun Yeol Jung Hwan. “End of the interview revealing his goals, he concluded:” I exercise a lot these days, so I have a small goal that my body will be a little better than at the end of the year. . “

The image and interview with Kim Min Kyu are available in the February issue of The Star magazine.

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?