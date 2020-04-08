Kim Myung Soo And Shin Ye Eun Enjoy Dancing On The House At Home

It’s about to get sweeter in “Meow the Secret Boy”!

The KBS 2TV drama features an aspiring webtoon artist Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun) who has a love affair with a cat and a cat named Hong Jo (Kim Myung Soo) who can secretly return to being human.

In the last episode, Hong Jo learns that Kim Sol Ah is going to take her to a new owner, so she struggles not to be left behind by keeping her “human” figure. Fortunately, Kim Sol Ah remembers the precious memories she shared with her and said she could never lose a cat.

In the newly released stills, Kim Sol Ah and Hong Jo are enjoying a “home date.” He was reading a comic book when he suddenly made contact. Hong Jo looked at him with a warm smile, and Kim Sol Ah’s hair was as big as her face was pink with embarrassment. While Kim Sol Ah was sleeping while reading a comic book, Hong Jo smiled at her. Viewers are curious to see how the story will unfold in the next episode.

This scene was filmed in Gyeonggi Province Paju on December 29, last year. Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun showed off the perfect chemistry since training, depicting the production crew. The two actors discuss the psychology of their characters and then briefly break into their roles before officially shooting the film.

In particular, Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun kindly completed the moment in a different way and then locked up. Kim Myung Soo looked at Shin Ye Eun with eyes full of love as Shin Ye Eun’s expression was replaced by the various emotions of her character at the time. The film is followed by a brutal finish and ends with a fun “cut” sound.

The production crew commented, “Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun are like friends, but when the ‘shoot’ sign is given, they use their professional spirit to create a romantic scene. Romance will evolve from the first scene of the episode to air on April 8 (today ). Please hope. “

The next episode of “Meow the Secret Boy” will air on April 8 at 10 p.m. KST.

