Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun Looking Out for “Meow The Secret Boy”

“Meow Boy Secret” has released Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun’s new emotions!

The KBS 2TV drama includes a passionate webtoan artist Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun) and a cat named Hong Jo (Kim Myung Soo) who secretly becomes human when he grabs one of Kim Sol Ah’s belongings.

Spoiler

In the last episode, Hong Jo and Kim Sol Ah remain intolerant in their face. Hong Jo didn’t know he would be the age before Kim Sol Ah from the time the cats were different, so he decided to leave Kim Kim. However, Kim Sol Ah admits, “I love you,” and Hong Jo decides to stay with Kim Sol Ah, allowing her to share an emotional reunion at the train station.

However, Hong Jo was close to tears in the newly released abyss. In the middle of the night, Hong Jo had hidden herself in a field of grass shed while trying to hold back tears. Eventually, Hong Jo could no longer avoid the sadness, so she lowered her head to avoid sighing. The curious audience knows what or who can make Hong Jo upset.

This particular scene is depicted in Samcheok in Gangwon province, and Kim Myung Soo is immersed in Hong Jo’s sad emotions from the moment he arrives. Even though it was dark at night, Kim Myung Soo’s eyes lit up with tears as he skillfully described the character’s emotions. The production team also praised Kim Myung Soo for his many talents and talents.

Furthermore, another demon tells Hong Jo and Kim Sol Ah to sit on the beach in front of each other. Although Hong Jo has a soft smile, Kim Sol Ah cries in tears as she sees Hong Jo. Curious viewers know how to find the beach and what is hidden behind it is a contrasting expression.

The production team shared, “This is a great scene where Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun make an emotional‘ answer ’.’ Because the fun acts of these young actors make ‘Meow the Secret Boy’ even hotter, please share a lot of interest in drama. “

“Secret Meow Boy” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch the latest episode of Viki below!

Watch Now

