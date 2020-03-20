Kim Myung Soo Is An Unpredictable And Curious Cat In Forthcoming Drama “Meow The Solution Boy”

KBS 2TV’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Meow the Mystery Boy” has launched charming stills of Kim Myung Soo!

“Meow the Solution Boy” will inform the story of Hong Jo (Kim Myung Soo), a cat who can renovate into a gentleman, and Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun), a girl who has puppy-like charms. Although Hong Jo can come to be human, he isn’t conscious of how or why he can renovate. Right after Hong Jo is discarded by his earlier owner, Kim Sol Ah by some means will come to consider treatment of him, bringing the two together in one particular family.

In the recently launched stills, Hong Jo is hunting depressed when holding a bright yellow umbrella on a sunny day, sighing deeply while walking close to the neighborhood. Although he’s swallowed by unhappiness, he perks up after looking at a child’s picture book, smiling and beaming with curiosity. Viewers are fired up to locate out why Hong Jo is utilizing an umbrella on a sunny day and where by he could be headed with such a unhappy expression.

The filming for this scene took spot in Jongno district in Seoul on December 17, and Kim Myung Soo was thoughtful and thoughtful even though doing work with the kid actor. Through rehearsals, he ongoing to exercise his strains with the child actor in buy to relieve the young actor’s nerves. Not to mention, the workers on set had been all impressed by Kim Myung Soo’s capacity to portray equally sadness and curiosity with just a alter of his gaze.

The manufacturing staff shared, “This was a scene that produced us feel that Kim Myung Soo, who little by little perfected the poetry like thoughts of a cat, was incredibly superb,” introducing that they hoped numerous viewers would be curious to uncover out the place the unpredictable cat Hong Jo was headed.

“Meow the Mystery Boy” premieres on March 25 at 10 p.m. KST and will be out there with English subtitles on Viki.

Watch a teaser for the drama down below!

