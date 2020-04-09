Kim Myung Soo Takes the Steps of Man’s Life in “Meow The Secret Boy”

Kim Myung Soo has long been a human in “Meow the Secret Boy”!

The KBS 2TV drama features an aspiring webtoon artist Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun) who has a love affair with a cat and a cat named Hong Jo (Kim Myung Soo) who can secretly return to being human.

Spoiler

In the last episode, Hong Jo makes contact with Kim Sol Ah and confesses, “I love you.” She cries out in anger over whether or not to reveal her true identity.

On April 9, “Meow the Secret Boy” released Hong Jo’s new laugh in human form. In the first set, Kim Myung Soo suddenly has a job at a cafe. She does all the chores that she can do, such as cleaning windows, washing, and drinking coffee. Audiences are curious why he now works at a cafe instead of a roast beef restaurant.

The scene was filmed in Gyeonggi Province Paju on January 10. When Kim Myung Soo put the apron on, he became a café employee who drew and captivated the show and his crew with a new look. Kim Myung Soo smiles shyly, but he plays the role with genuine enthusiasm. He discusses the action with the director, and when the camera starts playing, he does so in great detail.

In the second set, Hong Jo protects Kim Sol Ah from a falling pile of wood. Hong Jo didn’t hesitate to throw himself in the face of danger, and Kim Sol Ah held her hand in shock. With the gap between Hong Jo and Kim Sol Ah narrowing, viewers are curious as to why the incident happened.

This scene was depicted on January 2. Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun rehearse with the director while he checks the motion.

In particular, Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun admired the production crew with their varied facial expressions. Kim Myung Soo reacts as fast as Hong Jo, when Shin Ye Eun pulls in her emotions as Kim Sol Ah becomes confused and scared.

The production crew said, “In the episode that airs on April 9 (today), there will be a hurricane that develops in a matter of seconds. With Kim Myung Soo and Shin Ye Eun approaching, hope and see what happens next.”

The next episode of “Meow the Secret Boy” will air on April 9 at 10 pm. KST.

