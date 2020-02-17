[kim-nam-gil-donates-his-“master-in-the-house”-overall-look-payment]

Actor Kim Nam Gil has donated his comprehensive “Master in the House” look charge.

In the recording for the selection show’s future episode, the crew gave pedometers to the cast and promised to donate the same variety of college supplies as the range recorded on the pedometers In response, Kim Nam Gil and the associates did their ideal to increase the variety of methods on the pedometers.

Right after witnessing their burning will, the output crew proposed a exclusive marathon, promising to donate an amount three times larger than the sum recorded if the solid done the marathon in time. Kim Nam Gil and the customers appeared really determined by the chance to increase the amount of university provides.

Following filming, Kim Nam Gil told the crew that he also desired to donate the entirety of his appearance cost. It was shared that he included, “I hope you will contribute it to a great cause.”

You will be able to check out their struggles and attempts to donate more a greater amount in the next broadcast that airs on February 16 at 6: 25 p.m. KST.

