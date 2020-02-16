[kim-nam-gil-praises-the-enthusiasm-of-“the-fiery-priest”-solid-on-“master-in-the-house”]

Actor Kim Nam Gil shared his really like for the solid and crew of “The Fiery Priest” on SBS’s “Master in the House”!

On the February 16 broadcast of the assortment clearly show, Kim Nam Gil invested the night time with the program’s solid customers at the Bukchon Hanok village as their latest learn.

At one level throughout the episode, Shin Sung Rok remarked, “Our ‘Vagabond’ team had seriously good teamwork, but I listened to that ‘The Fiery Priest’ workforce had truly wonderful teamwork as nicely.” Lee Seung Gi agreed, “Whenever everyone from the drama obtained an award, the full cast and crew would cry.”

Kim Nam Gil verified this, saying, “When we initial begun filming the drama, many of the solid associates had been not actors or have been planning to uncover diverse types of function right after this just one. Absolutely everyone arrived collectively thinking that this could be their last project, so we were being seriously happy to see these superior results.”

The actor continued, “Everyone thought that they ended up the only ones thinking individuals varieties of thoughts and likely through a challenging time, but then we recognized that we all experienced anxieties of our own, which I consider built our teamwork extremely terrific.” He later on added, “I was definitely satisfied to see my colleagues performing perfectly [after the drama].”

Enjoy “The Fiery Priest” with English subtitles below!

Check out Now

You can also capture up on very last week’s episode of “Master in the House” in this article:

Enjoy Now

Source (1)