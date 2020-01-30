Kim Nam Gil reveals he is reluctant to join the horror film “Closet” because he believes in ghosts

Kim Nam Gil revealed that he had trouble signing the movie “Closet” because he believed in ghosts.

“Closet” is a horror film about a man whose daughter disappears in a closet. Kim Nam Gil said: “The fact that I play in this film is unprecedented for me. Because I really believe in ghosts, I never watch horror movies. So I had to seriously think about joining “Closet”. “

Speaking of the extent to which he believes in ghosts, Kim Nam Gil said, “I was afraid to get on an elevator, and I will sing along the stairs. But when you stop singing, it echoes. It’s frightening. When I sit at a desk, I imagine someone is going to shoot me. And they say if your head itches, a ghost touches you … “

However, the film is not limited to horror, said Kim Nam Gil. “It is an occult film, but rather than just being a horror film, there is a strong story of child abuse, and we have tried to put more emphasis on the story about people. “

He added, “I remember the staff saying it was fun to film horror movies, and it was really fun. Because we know the whole story, it was not scary. Speaking to Ha Jung Woo, we agreed that we were not overdoing our expressions. I first thought that if I were to make a horror film, I would be more exaggerated, but because my character is the one who catches (the ghost, I changed my mind). “

Source (1) (2)

