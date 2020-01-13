Kim Nam Gil wins Daesang for “The Fiery Priest” + gives an unexpected answer about teamwork with Ha Jung Woo

Kim Nam Gil spoke about her career and her achievements in “Actor & Chatter” of V Live.

In the January 13 episode, the actor joined host Park Kyung Lim as the last guest on the talk show.

When asked what it was like to shoot with Ha Jung Woo in the movie “Closet”, Kim Nam Gil replied, “To be honest, our teamwork went well. Most of the actors respond that it was really good when they have this question, but honestly, I found it a bit annoying. “He continued,” Jung Woo hyung was distracting. It was at the point where I looked at him and I said to myself, “Can I act without concentrating on the set?” But after a while, I saw that he was distributing his forces while acting. “

Praising Ha Jung Woo, he added, “Besides knowing whether he is good or not, he is an actor who lets you see all of his play, so I was jealous of him in that regard.”

Kim Nam Gil then reflected on her 20 years of playing. “I thought I had become much more comfortable, but there is always something that makes me uncomfortable on set when I do a new project, “he said. “The main actors also say: ‘Acting is difficult the more I learn. It’s the same as life. I thought I got used to it after time, but it’s still difficult and not easy. The senior actors who show various appearances are incredible. “

Speaking of the Grand Prix (Daesang) victory at the SBS Drama Awards 2019 for his performance in “The Fiery Priest”, Kim Nam Gil said: “It was a project that gave me the Daesang, but the biggest thing that I won, they are good colleagues. “

He added, “Standing in front of people is something that is given and sometimes requires a lot of courage, but it is more meaningful to meet co-stars who give you that kind of courage and support than to get a Daesang . This project is therefore significant for me. “

“Closet” tells the story of the mysterious disappearance of a girl after moving into a new house, a father looking for his missing daughter and a mysterious man who says he knows the secret of the case. This film premieres in February.

