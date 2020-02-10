Kim Petras: Manchester Academy – live review

Kim Petras

Manchester Academy 2

February 8, 2020

The German electro-pop artist Kim Petras brought her Clarity Tour to Manchester Academy for two sold-out nights. Holly Pritchard (words) and Melanie Smith (photos) went to the opening night to report.

On a stormy Manchester evening, when the storms started to build and Storm Ciara was well on its way, masses of pumped-up fans flocked around the Academy ready to make some noise during the Kim Petras concert to support her first studio album from 2019 , Clarity. Windy weather always makes the kids a little wild, as they say!

The noisy party was as beautiful and colorful as a pick ‘n’ mix assortment, stamped 90’s grunge fashion with splashes of glitter on their made-up faces, with a serious contour and markings that could certainly give Ru Paul’s Drag Race a run for its own money.

Inside the Academy I had experienced a few Déjà vu experiences from my teenage years – which was the last time I came here, I mingled with the crowd as I prepared to experience my debut performance for Louder Than War.

The party started with DJ Alex Chapman and played around 90 retro retro melodies that I thought I would never hear again. It was playful and friendly, nobody took themselves too seriously, everyone had fun and I enjoyed all the feel-good vibes that came out of the room.

Come 8:55 pm after the drinks had flowed, the live DJ went out and made way for the most important event of the night. When the light dimmed, the room became dark and silent, though momentary, and all eyes and attention looked ahead to the stage.

A huge thump came from the bass and Petras appeared under full light and looked mega in a monochrome Barbie doll, in tutu-style number. The 27-year-old German singer watched and sounded the pop princess every bit. Her hair was partly blond, partly black in a slender ponytail, and she looked a combination of naughty but beautiful.

She started the night with an unmistakable swagger as she sang her song, “Clarity,” which the audience sang pure pop with in-your-face lyrics of uber self-confidence, success and achievement. As a transgender pop artist, Petras also has a large LGBTQ + and various followers who clearly have a great love for her, many fans who deal with her lyrics know about herself, believe in herself and don’t care what others think of her.

At one point, Petras handed out a few “Lil bitchy bags” to a few members of the public. She clearly had a good relationship with her fan base when she talked through songs and they cheered her and sang with her.

“There Will Be Blood” made a definitive change from the candy floss feel to a more gothic feel and it became clear why she mixed the black and white hair and the dress code. Petras was now the good girl who went bad, with pink patent leather killer boots and various one-piece suits, her up in a long whip-like golden braid and black retro block tones, which she then pulled out and threw across the stage, all while dancing on a rotating platform , I could add!

As the night progressed, the music transformed from simpler sounding pop melodies to a much darker tone, with more dance and electro elements with added layers of synth and booming bass – which still keeps my ears ringing. There were also some hints from R’n’B and a bit of Petras rapping in parts.

Overall it was a great evening with a fairly well thought-out set list that gradually changed throughout the night and played with different sounds and styles, but ended up ending in a pop-high. I think it’s fair to say that Kim Petras is a fierce emerging pop artist who is full of determination and with a message to project to her audience, she could certainly be someone to watch out for.

The future looks bright for this rising star.

Words by Holly Pritchard, this is Holly's first piece for Louder Than War.

Photographs by Melanie Smith.

