kim-sae-ron-cannot-keep-again-her-horror-as-kim-search-engine-optimization-hyung’s-previous-is-disclosed-in-“nobody-knows”

SBS’s future Monday-Tuesday drama “Nobody Knows” has unveiled new stills demonstrating issues brewing for Kim Sae Ron.

The drama will be about at-chance youth whose lives might have altered if they experienced been surrounded by good grown ups, and the adults who consider their ideal to safeguard them, inquiring viewers the problem, “What does it imply to be a very good grownup?”

With just one day left till the premiere, new stills have been produced displaying that the drama will not be pulling punches from the initially episode. Kim Sae Ron performs Kim Web optimization Hyung‘s character Cha Younger Jin 19 years back when she was in superior school. Kim Sae Ron’s face is white as a sheet with worry as she talks to someone on the phone, and tears drop down her deal with.

The production employees of “Nobody Knows” discovered that Cha Younger Jin lost a close friend to a shocking incident 19 a long time ago, and the incident was however impacting her in the current. The stills are set to be related to the incident, eliciting curiosity to know just what took place that left these kinds of a long lasting mark on the detective.

The manufacturing team said, “In the very first episode of ‘Nobody Understands,’ the story will stick to what transpired to Cha Young Jin 19 years back. It will exhibit why she had no decision but to sign up for the police force, and will be a quite essential minute for the drama. Kim Sae Ron did an exceptional occupation bringing out the suitable emotions.”

“Nobody Knows” is established to premiere at 9: 40 p.m. KST on March two and will be offered on Viki!

