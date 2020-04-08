Kim Sang Hyuk’s Body to Report on Divorce Problems

On April 8, Kim Sang Hyuk’s Click-B agency, Koen Stars, announced that it would file a criminal complaint for malicious comments and disseminate false information related to the divorce with the CEO of the mall, Song Da Ye.

On April 7, Kim Sang Hyuk shared the news of his divorce on his personal Instagram. The next day, he appeared on SBS Love FM radio “Radio Oppa” and apologized to the show’s listeners. She shared in tears, “As a husband, I have to work hard in all aspects (of marriage), but because I can’t keep up with it, it’s all my fault. My heart aches. I’m sorry for not posting this bad news.”

The couple agreed to the divorce and are now legally bound.

However, following news of the divorce, rumors of a marital violence have revived. Prior to the wedding ceremony in 2019, rumors spread that Song Da Ye had a minor eye injury. At the time, however, she comes to a personal reason for her injuries and giving spirit to make use of common sense and logical thinking by.

A representative from Koen Stars said that on April 8, he was in the middle of collecting data on the rumors and that he had plans to take legal action against malicious comments including the spread of false information.

In February 2019, Kim Sang Hyuk announced his wedding plans, and his future bride was revealed to be Song Da Ye, a former ulzzang and CEO of an online shopping mall. She officially tied the knot on April 7, 2019, and then announced her divorce exactly one year later.

