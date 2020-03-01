kim-search-engine-optimisation-hyung-+-forged-of-“nobody-knows”-name-4-factors-to-look-ahead-to-the-future-drama

The working day of the “Nobody Knows” premiere is ultimately here!

Ahead of the SBS drama’s very first episode on March 2, the four qualified prospects of “Nobody Knows” just about every chose a issue that viewers need to check out out for in the upcoming sequence.

Kim Seo Hyung stars in the drama as protagonist Cha Youthful Jin, who finds herself at the heart of all the incidents in the story. 19 several years in the past, she missing her pal owing to a shocking accident, and she faces the next impediment of her life 19 yrs afterwards, when her younger neighbor Go Eun Ho (performed by Ahn Ji Ho) becomes embroiled in another shocking incident.

The actress remarked, “‘Nobody Knows’ is a story about what it means to be a excellent adult, but it’s also the story of how Cha Youthful Jin grows and evolves into a very good grownup. I hope you will enjoy the tale about at-threat youth and the grown ups who want to guard them, and I hope you’ll also retain an eye on Cha Younger Jin as she grows into a real adult. [The drama] will provide both of those emotions and a thriller to your dwelling rooms at the exact same time.”

Ryu Deok Hwan will enjoy the role of Lee Sunshine Woo, who is compelled to make a tough preference between doing what is right and doing what is real looking. Numerous viewers are psyched to see the actor in an additional thriller, and his expressive functionality and focus will make this series even far more special.

“My preceding dramas emphasised the visible areas of incidents, but ‘Nobody Knows’ focuses specially on the thoughts of the characters who stand at the centre of the incident,” explained Ryu Deok Hwan. “Even with no lots of impressive scenes, the drama triumphs by meticulously showing the psychology of the people and their interactions. If I experienced to select a stage to view out for, it would certainly be how Kim Website positioning Hyung tells this tale. The level to observe out for is Kim Website positioning Hyung’s awesomeness.”

Park Hoon appears as a mysterious character named Baek Sang Ho, who is neither definitively great nor evil. His cold, fierce charisma provides to the suspense of the drama.

“I feel [‘Nobody Knows’] is a drama that tries to express a broader indicating,” mentioned the actor. “Instead of currently being limited to a single genre, it approaches and tells the story in a lot of unique means. I consider quite a few people will relate to it. I hope it’ll be a drama that is meaningful to viewers.”

At last, Ahn Ji Ho will enjoy the part of Go Eun Ho, a boy who has a magic formula. The youthful actor is presently getting heaps of praise from the drama’s cast and crew for his performing capabilities.

Ahn Ji Ho commented, “I consider ‘Nobody Knows’ is unique from pre-existing mysteries. It’s a heartwarming secret that is complete of equally suspense and emotion at the exact same time. I assume it’s going to be entertaining to observe. I hope you will search forward to it.”

“Nobody Knows” premieres on March 2 at 9: 40 p.m. KST and will be out there with English subtitles on Viki!

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama underneath:

