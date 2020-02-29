kim-search-engine-optimization-hyung-discusses-her-preparations-for-her-new-function-in-“nobody-knows”-+-praises-co-stars

With the premiere of “Nobody Knows” just times absent, viewers are already hunting forward to Kim Search engine optimization Hyung’s acting!

The forthcoming SBS drama is about at-threat youth whose lives could have improved if they had been surrounded by excellent grownups, and the older people who test their greatest to guard them. Kim Website positioning Hyung plays Cha Younger Jin, a detective who has neglected her particular lifestyle for 19 a long time in buy to attain a person target. She might show up to be in ruins, but she is a person who has a heat coronary heart.

Kim Search engine marketing Hyung said, “I diligently prepared and labored really hard for this function like all the characters I have played so far. You can glance ahead to this character as someone who incorporates my emotions. Moreover, I hope you will spend focus to the course the function is supposed to converse about and the journey of Cha Youthful Jin.”

The drama is also staying hugely predicted for its experienced actors like Ryu Deok Hwan, Park Hoon, Ahn Ji Ho, Moon Sung Geun, Min Jin Woong, Kang Ye Won, Park Chul Min, Jeon Seok Chan, Jo Han Chul, and Yoon Chan Younger.

Relating to her co-stars, Kim Search engine optimisation Hyung commented, “They are all veteran actors who are masters of acting coming jointly to carry out each scene. We have superb teamwork. Ahn Ji Ho, who plays Go Eun Ho, appears to be to have outstanding concentration and understanding of his character. He is sincerely immersing into his performing, and I am very pleased of him.”

“Nobody Knows” premieres on March two at nine: 40 p.m. KST, and will be out there on Viki!

Verify out the newest teaser below:

