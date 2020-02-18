[kim-search-engine-optimization-hyung-reveals-why-she-selected-“nobody-knows”-as-1st-drama-right-after-“sky-castle”]

Kim Search engine optimization Hyung spoke about her choice to star in “Nobody Is aware of.”

The approaching SBS thriller is about at-risk youth whose life may well have adjusted if they experienced been surrounded by fantastic grownups, and the grown ups who test their greatest to safeguard them. In 2019, Kim Search engine optimisation Hyung took Korea by storm with her portrayal of Kim Joo Youthful in “SKY Castle.” The drama achieved report-superior viewership scores and her character’s distinctive glance and phrases went viral.

On February 18, the actress shared her views on her latest transformation.

“I was drawn to it due to the fact it’s an psychological drama that’s different from the classic features of an investigative drama,” she started. “I preferred that Cha Young Jin is a character with humanistic thoughts regardless of becoming the detective of a criminal investigation team. The a variety of beautiful areas of the drama and the writer’s strong crafting capabilities were also major causes as to why I selected the challenge.”

Cha Younger Jin is a character who has neglected her private daily life for 19 a long time in purchase to attain 1 goal. She could possibly look to be in ruins, but she is a person who has a warm coronary heart. Mainly because Cha Young Jin embodies equally cold and warmth, the actress had to make further hard work to specific her character.

She described, “Cha Young Jin is a detective who investigates the ‘Sung Hon’ serial killing scenario and also has pain from shedding her friend thanks to this incident. Although she appears chilly and emotionless on the outside, she’s in the end a warmhearted person. I focused a great deal on figuring out how to portray a character that has both of those reason and sensitivity in a a lot more dimensional way.”

