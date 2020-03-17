Kim Sejeong Dishes Out On Musical Aspirations, Her Place In gugudan, And Her Friendship With TWICE’s Jihyo

gugudan’s Kim Sejeong is opening up about her latest things to do!

In a the latest job interview, the younger artist shared some of her feelings on her initial solo mini album ‘Plant.’ The mini album, which functions a song made by singer-songwriter Sunwoo Jung A, has five tracks in complete, some of which were manufactured by Kim Sejeong herself.

On the subject matter of self-generating, Kim Sejeong said, “I lately noticed a application which stated that Ravi is the No. 2 self-generated songwriter amongst idols. I, much too, hope that I’ll be equipped to make it up to that stage. I want to work difficult to make that materialize.”

When requested what artists she’d like to collaborate with, Kim Sejeong answered, “I’d like to have Yoon Sang compose a song for me sometime, and I’d like to be equipped to do the job with him. I think I’d also like with Jung Seung Hwan, due to the fact I’m close to him and we have a equivalent vocal audio.”

Kim Sejeong has not only obtained her sights established on tunes, however, having dipped her toes into the waters of performing and range present appearances. Of the a lot of fields she’s tried, Kim Sejeong stated, “Music is my favorite. I have a lot more of a enthusiasm for looking into in music, and even when I was a kid dreaming of my future, I by no means exhausted of finding out audio. It is the identical for me now. Tunes is the most connotative, unfrightening detail, and I want to study far more into it.”

Although she does enjoy her solo promotions, while, Kim Sejeong admitted that she misses her team. “I miss them all the time. Each time I publish a tune, it ends up currently being a song for a lady group. When I don’t know what to generate, that’s what I go to. Truthfully, when we encourage jointly it is not so bad, but when I endorse on your own I have to bear the duty by myself, so it’s a small nerve-wracking. But it’d unquestionably a course of action I imagine I have to go via.”

One time in individual, Kim Sejeong mentioned, TWICE’s Jihyo assisted her out of a challenging place. “I’m the form that, if I drop as soon as, it requires me a extensive time to get back on my toes. There was a second the place I was fatigued, and every little thing seemed to grind to a halt and I didn’t know how to go on. Even while I’m a pretty good individual, I felt like it was mistaken at that instant, and I could not go on like that, so I imagined I should place anything down and relaxation.”

“First I went out to my countryside house and talked to my mom, but even that didn’t solve it.” Kim Sejeong ongoing, “It was TWICE’s Jihyo who pulled me out of it. She’s a incredibly great buddy who usually takes superior care of me, but at that time I wished to be on your own, so I informed her, ‘I really don’t assume I’m the very best man or woman to be all over at the moment.’ She responded, ‘If you’re heading to be by yourself in any case, we could as effectively be on your own with each other.’ So we went traveling together, and it helped me out of that funk.”

Kim Sejeong turned very well recognized as a trainee on the survival present “Produce 101” in 2016 and went on to debut with the show’s venture team I.O.I that yr. She then debuted with the Jellyfish Amusement girl team gugudan in June 2016 and also introduced her to start with solo one “Flower Road” that November, which became a hit. Her most new solo release was the track “Tunnel” for Dingo’s songs venture in December.

“Plant” will fall at 6 p.m. KST on March 17.

