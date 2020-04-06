Kim Sejeong Shows What The Members Want To Do, What To Do With Sunwoo JungA, And More

The contestant Kim Sejeong recently interviewed MK Sports to talk about his first mini album.

He points out that comfort is at the core of the album, and he knows that empathy is the most important factor when it comes to music and that it can be used to satisfy everyone.

The title track, “Plants,” was written by singer-songwriter Sunwoo JungA and is the only song on Sejeong’s unreleased album. He commented, “I don’t feel like listening to a title song by myself. I’m not greedy about the title track. This is my first attempt, and I haven’t received any feedback from the public. If I had done the song I wanted to do, I wouldn’t have I really liked the experts, and my agency was the same, so I gave it to him. “

Sejeong also mentioned Sunwoo JungA fan status. She even sang the Sunwoo JungA song during her college exams. When asked what he felt after receiving the song “Plants,” Sejeong shared, “I really liked him when I was in high school. I wanted to work with him one day, but my agency first asked,” Do any artists want to collaborate? ” I immediately replied Sunwoo Jung. “She continued,” When we met with the personal, I think, “I’m very glad that there are people who are happy with me as a man like that. “He explained every word and every melody, I said, ‘This phrase and this word are important. Make sure to record it so it’s easy to hear.’

She also spoke about her cast members, saying they all had a positive response to her favorite side track, “SKYLINE.” Sejeong also thanked her members, saying, “Thank you, she gave us so much support. Since we’ve worked together for so long, she has been honest with me about my pros and cons. She has given me a lot of help and advice.”

Sejeong also commented on the group’s future, saying, “Right now, members are focused on individual development. We all think and are ready to improve ourselves as we wait for a good time to work together again.”

When asked what goals he had set for himself, Sejeong replied, “Although it is too late, I know the flowers will eventually bloom. I also know how wonderful the flowers are. The words ‘Plants,’ thought my flower all day. Plants’ will be a start and an extension. “

