[kim-seo-hyung-and-ryu-deok-hwan-curiously-adhere-to-a-mysterious-university-student-in-“nobody-knows”-poster]

SBS’s impending Monday-Tuesday drama “Nobody Knows” has released its suspenseful principal poster.

“Nobody Knows” is a mystery law enforcement drama that tells the story of at-danger youth whose lives may have changed if they experienced developed up surrounded by good adults, and the adults who try their best to shield them.

On February 17, SBS produced the main poster of the drama that functions Kim Search engine marketing Hyung, Ryu Deok Hwan, and Ahn Ji Ho.

Kim Search engine marketing Hyung, who performs primary character Cha Younger Jin, is witnessed with Ryu Deok Hwan, who performs Lee Solar Woo, a instructor who strives to be a good grownup. They walk towards blurred student Go Eun Ho (performed by Ahn Ji Ho), whose identification is not known other than that he holds an crucial essential to the story. His blurred determine signifies his unstable mental wellbeing and reality. The darkish poster captures the mystery at the rear of the scenario that ties these 3 people alongside one another. As if in a hurry, Kim Web optimization Hyung’s gaze seems alert while Ryu Deok Hwan appears frantic.

The poster reads, “I’ll discover you.” It also raises thoughts about who the blurred boy or girl is, what his romantic relationship is with Kim Seo Hyung, and why she is so desperately chasing him.

“Nobody Knows” airs following “Dr. Intimate two,” premiering on March 2 at 9: 40 p.m. KST. After it airs, it will be accessible on Viki, wherever you can verify out a teaser for now!

