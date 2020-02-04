Kim Seo Hyung, Ryu Deok Hwan and many more get together to read the script for an upcoming police drama

The upcoming SBS drama from Monday to Tuesday “Nobody Knows” (literal title) posted photos of their screenplay reading.

“Nobody Knows” is a mysterious emotional drama that tells the story of children who stand on the border wondering, “If I met better adults, would my life be different?” And the story of adults who wanted to protect these children.

On February 4, SBS released photos of its cast and crew, including director Lee Jung Heum and actors Kim Seo Hyung, Ryu Deok Hwan, Park Hoon, Ahn Ji Ho, Moon Sung Geun, Min Jin Woong, Kang Ye Won, Park Chul Min, Jeon Seok Chan, Jo Han Chul, Yoon Chan Young and more.

Kim Seo Hyung plays the main role of Cha Young Jin, a sad and dynamic detective, who speaks simultaneously with impeccable concentration and energy. She is the team leader of the violent crime unit in the Metropolitan / Provincial Special Detective Division, who lost her closest friend to a serial killer at the age of 18. She dedicates her life to finding the killer, and 19 years after the incident, she has to face the case again, now as an adult capable of protecting children.

Ryu Deok Hwan plays Lee Sun Woo, professor at Shinsung Middle School, who finds himself slowly caught up in the mysterious case of the serial killer. Park Hoon plays Baek Sang Ho, the president of the hotel who becomes a crucial place for the business.

“Nobody knows” will be released after “Dr. Romantic 2”, presented on March 2. Watch a trailer for the drama here!

