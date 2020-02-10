Kim Seo Hyung turns into a charismatic detective in a new mysterious drama

New still images have been released for “Nobody knows” (literal title)!

This next SBS mystery series from Monday to Tuesday is about at-risk youth whose lives could have changed if they had been surrounded by good adults and adults who do their best to protect them.

Kim Seo Hyung portrays Cha Young Jin, a detective who heads the investigative unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. In the stills, she stands in the middle of her office late at night as she writes the details of a case. She also steps back to look at a map as she thinks.

The mystery genre is not an easy task for an actor due to the need for a high level of concentration and a constant feeling of tension. As the focal point of all cases, Kim Seo Hyung needs even more energy to lead this series. Despite this, it has been reported that the actress immersed herself perfectly in her character and increased the energy of the drama.

A drama source said: “I am shocked every time I see the concentration and character analysis of actress Kim Seo Hyung on set. Kim Seo Hyung is the perfect embodiment of the charismatic police officer Cha Young Jin in “Nobody Knows” to the point where you don’t remember his previous character (in “SKY Castle”) which shocked all of South Korea. The transformation of Kim Seo Hyung which is the result of this type of concentration will be an important point to watch in “Nobody knows”.

“Nobody knows” will be presented on March 2 as a follow-up to “Dr. Romantic 2. ”

In the meantime, watch “Dr. Romantic 2 ”now!

