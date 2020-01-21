Kim Seon Ho reveals a positive approach to life + reflections on the shooting of “2 days and 1 night”

Kim Seon Ho spoke positively about his acting experience and his appearance as a variety show.

On January 21, Elle magazine revealed images of Kim Seon Ho that perfectly captured her playful and sweet charms.

The actor released light energy throughout the shoot and made the staff laugh on set. “I try to increase the energy when I do something that I especially don’t trust like a pictorial shoot so as not to disturb anyone,” he said.

Kim Seon Ho has appeared in many dramas, including “Chief Kim”, “Two Cops”, “You Drive Me Crazy”, “Feel Good to Die”, “Welcome to Waikiki 2” and “100 Days My Prince”. work, he commented, “I was lucky.”

He explained, “I think it’s probably because I always smile. I don’t think about the future. If it’s fun now and if it’s a new experience, then I think it’s okay. “

Speaking of being a fixed member of “2 days and 1 night 4”, Kim Seon Ho said: “I joke a lot and I tend to like black humor. I was pretty confident joining ‘2 Days & 1 Night’, but it was hard to be relaxed and natural. “

The image and interview with Kim Seon Ho are available in the February issue of Elle magazine.

