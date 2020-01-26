Kim So Hyun shares her thoughts on her future as an actress

Kim So Hyun recently participated in a photo shoot and an interview for Dazed Korea!

On January 26, the magazine shared several photos of the actress and an extract from their interview.

Kim So Hyun is already in her 13th year of acting. When told that it is rare for an actor who started his childhood career to have a stable acting career as an adult actor, Kim So Hyun said, “I have heard that a lot . However, during all this time, I played roles without dividing them into that of a child actor or an adult actor. All I did was focus on the role that was given to me. I think the viewers felt comfortable because I approached them naturally without any calculation. I also get answers by trial and error. Anyway, since I have received positive comments, I can see a clearer path as an actress. “

Kim So Hyun was also asked about what she saw herself doing in her 20th year as an actor. She replied, “Perhaps I will be more relaxed and free than now. As an actress, I think I will have more choices. I started (playing) early and will be doing more from now on. “

Kim So Hyun’s image and interview are available in the February issue of Dazed.

Start watching his latest drama “The Tale of Nokdu” below!

Watch now

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?