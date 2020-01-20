Kim Soo Hyun Delights Viewers With Cameo Appearance in “Crash Landing On You”

Kim Soo Hyun receives a warm response after her special appearance in “Crash Landing on You”!

Previously, the actor confirmed his special appearance in the tvN drama due to his longstanding connection with screenwriter Park Ji Eun, with whom he worked in “My Love From the Star” by SBS and “Producer” by KBS 2TV.

In the epilogue to the January 19 episode of “Crash Landing on You”, Kim Soo Hyun made an appearance as a Won Ryu Hwan character from the 2013 film “Secretly, Greatly”. In the film, Won Ryu Hwan (known as Bang Dong Goo in South Korea) was a North Korean spy deployed in South Korea.

In the drama, Won Ryu Hwan gave advice to the five North Korean agents Pyo Chi Soo (Yang Kyung Won), Park Kwang Beom (Lee Sin Young), Kim Joo Meok (Yoo Su Bin), Geum Eun Dong (Tang Joon Sang) and Jung Man Bok (Kim Young Min) who came to get Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin). He said to them, “It’s also a place where people live. Do not be afraid. “

The production team thanked Kim Soo Hyun for the professional shooting of her role and added that the atmosphere during the shooting was warm and friendly.

Actor Tang Joon Sang also posted a group photo on his Instagram story. In the photo, Kim Soo Hyun poses in a comical way with the green training suit and the bowl cut from Won Ryu Hwan. The five actors of “Crash Landing on You” surround him with positive energy.

“Crash Landing on You” is broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. KST.

