Kim Soo Hyun has confirmed his return to the small screen for the first drama in 5 years

It’s official: Kim Soo Hyun is finally making his long-awaited return to the small screen!

On February 7, tvN confirmed that the actor would star in his next drama “Psycho But It’s Okay” (working title). Although he made brief appearances in “Hotel Del Luna” and “Crash Landing on You” from tvN last July, “Psycho But It’s Okay” will mark his first role in a drama since “Producer” in 2015.

Described as a “healing romance that looks like a storybook fantasy”, “Psycho But It’s Okay” will tell the story of a community health worker in a psychiatric ward who has no time for love and from a storybook writer who has never known love at a birth defect. After meeting, the two slowly begin to heal their emotional wounds.

Kim Soo Hyun will play the role of community health worker Moon Kang Tae, who lost her parents as a child and had to become the breadwinner of her family at a young age. He has spent his entire life caring for his older brother, who has the autism spectrum, and he focuses on his success every month earning enough money to put food on their table and a roof over your head. Exhausted by the daily stress of his situation, he does not have big dreams or much hope that his life will improve in the future.

“Psycho But It’s Okay” will be directed by Park Shin Woo, the director of the hit dramas “Encounter” and “Don’t Dare to Dream (Jealousy Incarnate)”. Actress Seo Ye Ji had already been confirmed to be in the lead female role, and the drama is currently slated to air in the first half.

