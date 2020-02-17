[kim-sung-ryung-talks-about-doing-work-with-park-shin-hye-for-3rd-time-in-new-movie]

Kim Sung Ryung has opened up about working with Park Shin Hye for the third time.

On February 17, movie “Call” held a push convention at the Apgujeong department of CGV that was attended by Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Search engine optimisation, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee El, and director Lee Choong Hyun.

The film is a mystery thriller that follows Park Shin Hye and Jeon Jong Seo, two girls who reside in different times that are related through a mobile phone simply call. Park Shin Hye plays Website positioning Yeon in 2019, while Jeon Jong Seo performs Younger Sook in 1999. Kim Sung Ryung will be getting on the position of Web optimization Yeon’s mother, and she explained, “I assume the motherly appreciate I will clearly show in the movie for my daughter will even be larger than the enormous appreciate I have for my two sons.”

This will be the third time that the actress is working with Park Shin Hye next the dramas “You’re Beautiful” and “Heirs.” Kim Sung Ryung stated, “This is our third time doing work alongside one another, but our initial time taking part in a mother and daughter. But Park Shin Hye has usually been like a daughter to me.” She smiled and included, “While filming with her, I assumed how wonderful it would be if I had a daughter like her. And just like how mothers rely on their daughters, I relied on Park Shin Hye and we became near.”

“Call” is set to premiere in March.

Resource (1)

Major Photo Credits: Xportsnews.