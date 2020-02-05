Kim Tae Hee and Lee Kyu Hyung experience love at first sight in an upcoming drama

TvN’s upcoming Saturday-Sunday drama “Hi, Mum” has released new photos of Kim Tae Hee and Lee Kyu Hyung!

“Hi goodbye, mom!” About a woman named Cha Yu Ri (Kim Tae Hee) who, after her death in a tragic accident, is able to return to her husband Jo Kang Hwa (Lee Kyu Hyung) and of his daughter for 49 days. like a ghost.

The recently published photos reveal the couple’s long love story, including their first meeting and their sweet newlyweds. In a picture, Cha Yu Ri is dressed as a red devil (official support group of the South Korean national soccer team) to celebrate the 2006 World Cup in Germany, and despite the crowd, Jo Kang Hwa cannot detach his eyes from Cha Yu Ri. The images reveal the moment when the two fall in love at first sight.

After their heyday, the two are all smiling on their wedding day because they promise to always be together. Cha Yu Ri and Jo Kang Hwa seem to be completely in love with each other as they pass their newlyweds affectionately. However, the death of Cha Yu Ri puts an end to the couple’s happiness, separating the two. Even though Cha Yu Ri is by the side of Jo Kang Hwa while he tries to contain his sadness, she is unable to comfort him.

Due to his unsatisfied desire to hold his daughter in his arms, Cha Yu Ri is unable to leave this world. Meanwhile, cardiothoracic surgeon Jo Kang Hwa is once again looking for happiness while trying to overcome the sadness of losing his wife. Although Cha Yu Ri is supposed to receive her judgment on reincarnation in heaven, she unexpectedly receives it on earth, and her reunion with Jo Kang Hwa again shakes her life.

The production team of “Hi Bye, Mama!” Shared: “Viewers can expect the various changes that Cha Yu Ri is experiencing and the detailed development of Jo Kang Hwa’s emotions created by the synergy of the two actors.” They added, “Please watch their story transmitted as they write a new timeline with the rebirth of ghost mom Cha Yu Ri. The drama will deliver a refreshing laugh and touching emotions while highlighting the important things that people experience while having forgotten. “

“Hi goodbye, mom!” Will be presented on February 22 at 9 p.m. KST after the conclusion of “Crash Landing On You”. Watch a teaser for the drama here!

